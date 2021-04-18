FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed attempted carjacking suspect was fatally shot by a Fort Worth officer Sunday afternoon, according to Police Chief Neil Noakes.
During a news conference in the evening, Noakes said officers responded to a reported carjacking attempt and that witnesses helped the victim as the suspect ran away on foot.READ MORE: Authorities: No One In Driver's Seat Of Tesla Before Crash That Killed 2 In Texas
Noakes said an officer located the suspect in the 3600 block of Race Street. The suspect pulled out a gun, and the officer gave “multiple commands” to drop the weapon, according to Noakes.READ MORE: 2 UNT Students Injured In Shooting On Campus Possibly Involving Fraternity, Police Say
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, pointed the gun at the officer, which led to the officer firing their own weapon, Noakes said.
The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died.MORE NEWS: Arlington Native, Co-Host Mickey Guyton Talks How 56th ACM Awards Show Is Breaking Barriers
Noakes said the officer involved has been with the department for four years. The officer was placed on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.