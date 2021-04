DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia sent out a memo to all department personnel on Monday, April 19, letting them know, no more time off will be approved for the time being, as a Minneapolis jury has begun deliberating the fate of former police officer, Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges for the death of George Floyd.

He has maintained his innocence and has chosen not to testify in his own defense.

There were 14 days of testimony from 45 witnesses and new videos of the 9 minutes and 29 seconds Chauvin’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck.

Cities across the country are bracing for what comes next.

The full memo from Chief Garcia reads: