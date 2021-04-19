DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Wichita Falls Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) responsible for the damage caused to two communications towers in Wichita Falls. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for this crime.

“Along with the Wichita Falls Police Department, we take this investigation seriously and are committed to protecting the infrastructure that connects our community,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, we strongly encourage you to come forward. We will thoroughly investigate every lead and are counting on assistance from members of the community to keep Wichita Falls safe.”

In the pre-dawn hours of Friday, December 18, 2020, an unknown person or persons seriously damaged two communications towers in Wichita Falls by cutting several of the wires that support the structures. One 500-foot-tall tower collapsed to the ground at its location in the 3700 block of Arena Road. The second tower at Seymour Highway did not collapse, but the damage required evacuation of a nearby business.

Investigators said that if the 1,200-foot-tall second tower had collapsed on the business or highway, serious bodily injuries and fatalities could have resulted.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,500 if your information leads to an arrest and receives board approval. The public is urged to come forward with any information on either of these incidents.

Please contact the FBI’s Dallas Field Office at (972) 559-5000 or the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 940-322-9888. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.