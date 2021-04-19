NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:crash, DFW News, ellis county, Red Oak

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Nineteen-year-old Andrew Lopez Jr. of Red Oak was killed in a car crash Saturday, April 17.

It happened in the 300 block of North Lowrance at Pierce Road.

READ MORE: Federal Investigators Heading To Texas Following Deadly Driverless Tesla Crash

Based on their preliminary investigation, Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Rescue determined Lopez Jr. was traveling north on Lowrance at a high rate of speed and was driving left of center when he lost control and collided with another car driving southbound on Lowrance.

READ MORE: Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect Who Broke Into Southeast Dallas Restaurant

The driver and passengers in that car survived, but were injured. An ambulance took them to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: FBI Dallas Offers $5,000 Reward In Sabotage Of Communications Towers

The accident remains under investigation.