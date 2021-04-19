ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Nineteen-year-old Andrew Lopez Jr. of Red Oak was killed in a car crash Saturday, April 17.
It happened in the 300 block of North Lowrance at Pierce Road.
Based on their preliminary investigation, Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Rescue determined Lopez Jr. was traveling north on Lowrance at a high rate of speed and was driving left of center when he lost control and collided with another car driving southbound on Lowrance.
The driver and passengers in that car survived, but were injured. An ambulance took them to the hospital.
The accident remains under investigation.