DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who broke into a restaurant in the 4800 block of Scyene Rd.
He forced entry into the restaurant on April 6 at 6:50 a.m.
Police said he appears to have skin discoloration around both wrists and hands. The man is also a person of interest in another burglary of a funeral home that happened on April 1 in the 2800 block of S. Ervay St.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective T. French, #9182, with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).