NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Broderick, Texas News

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – Former Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Broderick is in custody following the shooting deaths of three people on Sunday in Austin.

Austin shooting suspect Stephen Broderick (Source: Austin Police Department)

Authorities searched for 41-year-old following the killings of two women and one man at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments. Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps says Broderick was arrested without incident about 7:30 a.m. Monday along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

Authorities said Broderick knew the victims, but didn’t elaborate on how.

READ MORE: Leadership Shakeup Continues At GameStop, CEO To Depart

Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. He resigned after he was arrested in 2020 on a sexual assault charge.

The victim’s identities have not yet been released.

MORE NEWS: Amber Alert Issued For Texas Teens Devany Betancourt And Marina Nelson

Residents in the area were urged to shelter in place for a majority of the afternoon while the search continued, but police later lifted that and said residents should stay vigilant.

CBSDFW.com Staff