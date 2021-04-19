AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – Former Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Broderick is in custody following the shooting deaths of three people on Sunday in Austin.
Authorities searched for 41-year-old following the killings of two women and one man at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments. Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps says Broderick was arrested without incident about 7:30 a.m. Monday along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb.
Authorities said Broderick knew the victims, but didn't elaborate on how.
Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. He resigned after he was arrested in 2020 on a sexual assault charge.
The victim's identities have not yet been released.
Residents in the area were urged to shelter in place for a majority of the afternoon while the search continued, but police later lifted that and said residents should stay vigilant.