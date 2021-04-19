NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Demetrius Davis, the suspect involved in a shooting incident in which a toddler was shot in the leg in Hackberry on Thursday, April 15, turned himself in to the Denton County Jail Monday, April 19.

Davis, 25, of Richardson, is being held on a charge of aggravated assault of a family member and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Total bond is set for $750,000.

Demetrius Davis (Denton County Jail)

The shooting happened at the Watts Grocery Store on the corner of Rose Lane and King Road in Hackberry.

The child’s mother told Little Elm police that her sister was with her when Davis (who’s the sister’s boyfriend) drove up and shot at their car numerous times.

Davis then took off.

The sister reported she had an argument with Davis earlier in the day.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition last Thursday.

