NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An unusually strong cold front is moving into North Texas this Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping off behind it. Arctic air will continue to spill into the Central U.S. today with impacts being felt throughout the Plains, Midwest, and Tennessee Valley. By Wednesday morning, numerous states will be monitoring unseasonably cold air as temperatures are over 20 degrees below average with broken record lows expected throughout the country.

Here in North Texas, many locations will spend most of this Tuesday in the 50s with temperatures gradually dropping off this afternoon and evening. Overnight low are forecast to drop into the 30s areawide with a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory going into effect in the overnight hours. Locations in the Freeze Warning, which includes Denton and Collin counties, will see temperatures flirting with the freezing mark if not just below on Wednesday morning.

Homeowners are encouraged to make sure that sprinkler systems are turned off and that sensitive plants and vegetation are covered tonight through tomorrow morning. Also, make sure that pets are given proper shelter from the cold. This is only expected to be a one-night concern as temperatures Wednesday night should remain well into the 40s.

On average, DFW sees its last freeze around March 12th so that would have been over a month ago.