GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie is looking to hire more than 400 workers for its upcoming Thoroughbred Racing Season starting April 22 through July 11.
Many full-time and part-time seasonal positions are available.
“We offer a fun atmosphere, flexible schedules, competitive wages and great benefits. Whether you are looking for your first ever job or trying to get back to work or even retired, but need something to do we’re interested in you,” Lone Star Park said in a news release about its upcoming job fairs.
“We are gearing up for thoroughbred season. Thoroughbred season is our busiest horse racing season,” said Lance Franklin, Senior Recruiter for Global Gaming Solutions & Lone Star Park. “Reservationist, unarmed security, concessions, admissions, we have cooks, we have wait staff, we have seasonal bartenders, I mean the list goes on.”
Company officials say they do not require previous experience for many of the jobs and they are willing to train the right candidates.
“We are willing to bring people in and give them the training that they need to be able to excel in the future,” said Franklin.
For a list of current employment opportunities including general job duties, qualifications, pay rates and available work schedules, click here.