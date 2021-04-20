(CBSDFW.com)- The Mavericks have reportedly fired their director of player personnel, Tony Ronzone, after the organization uncovered new information in connection with a sexual assault allegation made against him last summer. The Dallas Morning News reported late Monday night that the team has moved on from Ronzone.

The allegation against Ronzone was made in July of 2020, when Sports Illustrated published a story from a woman who said that Ronzone had “forced himself on her late at night in a Las Vegas hotel room” in the summer of 2019. According to the SI story, the woman first made the organization aware of the incident in September of that year at which point the organization conducted an internal investigation.

Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall told SI at the time that the team had investigated the matter and that Ronzone remained employed because “there was no evidence presented of sexual assault.”

After the Sports Illustrated report was released, the organization said in a statement that they had cooperated with SI on the story and were “concerned” that the story had been published “with several facts having been omitted, mischaracterized and reported inaccurately.”

At the end of that statement, the organization said “if there is evidence to be provided, it has been and continues to be welcomed.”