FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old woman has died after she was shot while in her vehicle in Fort Worth Tuesday night, and police said they believe she was not the intended target.
Police said they responded to the 6200 block of Salem Trail and found the victim shot at least one time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, investigators believe two males nearby were being shot at by unknown suspects when the victim was struck by the gunfire.
The two males left the scene before police arrived. The shooting is under investigation and anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.392.4327.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Hailey Marie Watts, of Fort Worth.