By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Arlington, Crime, DFW News, Stabbing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was hospitalized after police say she tried to stab a man at an Arlington restaurant, but missed – and ended up striking herself in the hand instead.

It happened the night of April 20 in the 3300 block of E. Division St.

Police said the woman was intoxicated.

She was taken into custody and then transported to the hospital for treatment.

CBS 11 News has yet to find out what charge the woman may face.

