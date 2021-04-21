ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was hospitalized after police say she tried to stab a man at an Arlington restaurant, but missed – and ended up striking herself in the hand instead.
It happened the night of April 20 in the 3300 block of E. Division St.READ MORE: 23 Candidates Vie For Texas House Seat In Special Election To Replace Late Rep. Ron Wright
Police said the woman was intoxicated.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Who Is Getting A Plus-Up Payment?
She was taken into custody and then transported to the hospital for treatment.
CBS 11 News has yet to find out what charge the woman may face.MORE NEWS: In Texas, Floyd's Hometown Rejoices In Verdict But Tempers Expectations