EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A convicted child sex offender and convicted murderer were arrested by Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley this week.
On April 19, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents Adrian Munoz-Zamarripa near Donna, Texas. The Mexican national was previously arrested by Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office in Edinburg for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to five years confinement.
That same day, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of seven migrants south of McAllen. During processing, agents discovered that one man, a Honduran national, had a prior arrest by the Prince Georges County Police Department in Maryland in 2006.
He was convicted of 2nd degree attempted murder and sentenced to 20 years confinement.
