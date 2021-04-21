DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who assaulted a woman and tried to carjack her.
It happened on March 11 at about 9:10 a.m. in the 17400 block of Dallas Parkway.READ MORE: Woman Steals 'Benny' The Shih Tzu From Dallas Resident's Yard
The man fled on foot after he was unable to take the woman’s car.READ MORE: Texas Man Pulls Rifle On Firefighters After They Saved His Life From Overdose
The Dallas Police Department is asking if anyone has any information on the identity of this suspect to please contact Detective S. Jedlowski at 214.671.3612, steven.jedlowski@dallascityhall.com or if you would like to remain anonymous call 214.373.8477.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.MORE NEWS: Police: 18-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Fatally Shot In Vehicle In Fort Worth