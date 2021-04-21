FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who asked to see a $5,000 gold ring with diamonds then ran out of the store.
The theft happened at Helzberg Diamonds on Hulen St. on April 7.
The stolen ring was 14K white gold, with nine round brilliant cut diamonds weighing seven or eight carats and 108 brilliant cut diamonds weighing three carats.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4712.