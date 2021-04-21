MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are looking for multiple suspects in the deadly shooting of a Lyft driver.
Police said Tuesday, April 20, shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an accident in the area of northbound I-635 and I-30.
A caller told police dispatch he had been a passenger in a Lyft vehicle when the Lyft driver was shot by a passing vehicle on the ramp from northbound IH 635 to westbound IH 30, causing the vehicle to crash.
The Lyft driver was found unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound and ultimately died at the hospital.
The victim was identified as Robert Barry, 58, of Granbury.
Police have not shared any images or descriptions of the suspect vehicle.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.
Anyone with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.