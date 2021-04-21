ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Who steals a toy turtle? From children? The Odessa Police Department is asking the public to help determine just that.
They shared surveillance video showing two men stealing a large indoor playground turtle on April 20.
It’s worth $200 and has no doubt brought joy to many little ones at Music City Mall Playground.
The larger of the two suspects has dark hair and a beard. It appears the turtle may have resisted, as video shows it roll back when the suspect first tries to pick it up. But the faux reptile's resistance is in vain as the man hoists it overhead and flees the scene.
Anyone who recognizes either suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432.333.3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432.333.TIPS and reference Case #20-0022061.
