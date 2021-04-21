NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Over $4 million worth of methamphetamine was found in a shipment of cucumber pickles being hauled into Texas from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.

The agency said the cargo was seized at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on April 17, 2021.

Border Patrol officers were asked to further examine a tractor-trailer that was carrying a commercial shipment of the produce. Authorities found 114 packages of meth that weighed around 217 pounds, the agency said.

Both the drugs and tractor-trailer were seized as authorities continue to investigate.

“This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “This interdiction reinforces our officers’ role in advancing CBP’s border security mission by preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.”

