HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston man is being charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after firefighters saved his life.
The man allegedly pointed a rifle at them afterwards, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.
Firefighters responded to a home in northeast Houston just before midnight Tuesday, April 20.
When they arrived, firefighters used Narcan to save a man from an overdose, the Houston Fire Department said.
When he came to, the man reportedly got agitated, grabbed a gun and told the firefighters to leave the house, according to HFD.
“Make sure nobody is going to respond actually up to the residence. He did come out with a rifle,” a first responder said on an emergency call obtained by KTRK-TV. “Yes confirming, they did come outside with the rifle. We also have a female, his wife, at the residence.”
Firefighters moved back and called police.
Officers surrounded the home and the man gave up peacefully, according to the Houston Police Department.
“We’re glad all firefighters are OK,” HPD Lt. M. Contreras said. “We’ll always be here for them. That’s for sure.”