DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a woman and the small dog she stole earlier this month.
Police said it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8.
Police said the woman walked into someone’s yard and over to a rear fence where she opened the gate and took the Shih Tzu, Benny, from the yard.
She then got into a car parked on the street and drove off.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, can contact Detective J. Williams at 214-671-0142 or by email at jacquelyn.williams2@dallascityhall.com.