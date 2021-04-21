NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a woman and the small dog she stole earlier this month.

Police said it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8.

Police said the woman walked into someone’s yard and over to a rear fence where she opened the gate and took the Shih Tzu, Benny, from the yard.

Benny the Shih Tzu (credit: DPD)

She then got into a car parked on the street and drove off.

Dog theft suspect (credit: DPD)

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, can contact Detective J. Williams at 214-671-0142 or by email at jacquelyn.williams2@dallascityhall.com.

