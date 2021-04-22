ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Organizers are welcoming back Addison Kaboom Town for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations after it was held as a virtual-only event in 2020.
The massive fireworks show, which has been recognized as one of the top in the nation, is scheduled to happen Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Addison Circle Park.
Tickets are free and will be made available at a first-come, first-serve basis starting in June.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw peaks in the summertime, the 2020 event was livestreamed online from an undisclosed location.
Organizers say this year’s event will be “bigger than ever,” including the use of 20% more fireworks and having the Addison Airport Flyover cover the entire town.