DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services has reached another major milestone by administering its 400,000th vaccine at its Fair Park mega site to Mike Rodriguez. His son, Phillip, also got his.

“I know this is a serious thing,” Phillip said. “I’ve been watching this as it’s gone on and I’ve been trying to get here sooner, but time and taking care of my dad has put me off and I finally decided to come in and get it.”

With this achievement now, 45% of the Dallas County’s total population have received at least their first shot. That’s up 20% in about the last month.

“Everything that has happened here is a cumulative effort and result of the work that these people have done,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

This achievement comes as the county is getting ready to make a big transition, handing vaccine distribution to American Medical Response Ambulance Service, a private company, next Monday. Some of the county’s partners, including most of FEMA, the coast guard team and some contractors will soon be leaving.

“As you can see we’re not as busy today as we have been in the past,” Jenkins said.

Appointments are no longer required, but it’s highly recommended you still preregister online for a smoother, faster process.

For those who work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. jobs, next Thursday the county will be hosting “late hours” at Fair Park — open until 9 p.m.