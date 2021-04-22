COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Frisco Independent School District plans to offer permanent, full-time virtual learning to students starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The district says students grades 3 through 12 may be able to opt for all online classes, that meet all grade level and graduation course requirements.

The structure of the program will be different than the virtual learning offered during the 2020-21 school year.

Details for the program have not been finalized and could change because the Frisco school district is waiting for state legislation to pass that would allow the education option. Currently, full-time online learning is prohibited under Texas law.

“While FISD is still waiting for the Texas Legislature to pass legislation that would allow this opportunity to become a reality for our district, we are encouraged with several bills that are currently making their way through the legislative process,” said Dr. Wes Cunningham, Chief Academic Officer.

If virtual learning is approved statewide, Frisco ISD officials say that because of staffing considerations and ‘the desire to provide as much continuity for students as possible’, students admitted to their virtual school will commit to the school for the entire school year and full-time staff will work exclusively with virtual students throughout the school year.

Participation in extracurricular activities such as athletics and fine arts will not be an option for students in the full-time virtual school.

Click here for more information about the Frisco ISD online school plan.