NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials say he was arrested with some 110,000 images of child pornography, now a Johnson County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
Timothy Vandeventer pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in November 2020. He was sentenced April 21.READ MORE: Shamira Wright-Sanders Charged In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of Child Inside Her Car At Walmart
According to court documents, agents became aware that Vandeventer was downloading child porn from the internet to an IP address located at his home in Alvarado.READ MORE: Police Searching For Suspect Who Robbed And Shot Victim Behind Farmers Branch City Hall
Agents executed a search warrant at Vandeventer’s residence and seized a laptop computer, five external hard drives, and computer printing equipment.
Officials say Vandeventer purchased child pornography on the internet and downloaded it to his laptop and external hard drives. It was also proven that the 55-year-old used a computer printer to print images of child pornography to view for his sexual gratification.MORE NEWS: Family Desperate To Find Missing Waco Teen, Cameron Diaz
A forensic analysis of Vandeventer’s laptop found some 110,000 images and 62 videos of child porn — including images of prepubescent minors and minors less than 12-years-old.