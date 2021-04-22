DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Those who operate COVID-19 vaccine hubs in North Texas are starting to notice changes — demand for the vaccine is starting to drop, and the supply is going up.

“Right now we’re still doing a combination of strategies,” said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director, Dr. Philip Huang. He said the Fair Park hub is staying busy, just last week seeing around 12,000 in one day, but they’re gearing up for what’s next.

“You know if we can get people to go out to Fair Park, that’s great,” he said. “If we need to do more events in different settings, we’re building that capacity to be able to do that also.”

Tarrant County is moving forward as well, allowing same-day or next-day appointments. You can also now pick the time and location of your choice.

Denton county confirmed it’s looking to transition away from the mass clinics within the next month.

While Dr. Huang says the big sites are still the most efficient way to get the shots out they know convenience is important, especially in some of the more underserved areas.

“The City of Dallas is starting their homebound,” he said. “Cedar Hill has been doing the homebound, so we’re trying to expand some of those efforts.”

He said they’re also working with work sites and local pharmacies. Health officials are also zeroing in on areas where the population hasn’t been vaccinated. They plan to ramp up outreach efforts to help get people registered for appointments, and possibly even start mobile vaccine clinics.