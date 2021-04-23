DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old has died after the child was ejected from a vehicle on a highway in Dallas Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said it responded to the incident on East R L Thornton Freeway (Interstate-30) near Peak Street just after 10:30 p.m.
Deputies arrived and found a couple “frantically looking” for a child who was ejected from a vehicle. Authorities said the child was found in a grassy median near the exit ramp to Peak Street.
Authorities said a deputy immediately began performing CPR until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived. The child was transported to a hospital, where he or she later died.
According to the sheriff’s department, the driver of the vehicle was the child’s mother, while the child’s father was the passenger.
Through an investigation, the department determined the vehicle was traveling in the left lane of the 4200 block of the highway when it "conducted a faulty evasive action to avoid striking another vehicle." The vehicle then hit a red HOV arrow and went across all lanes of traffic and a grassy median before coming to rest near the Peak Street exit ramp, the department said.
Further details were not released as the investigation continues.