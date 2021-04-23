COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal investigators are looking into a recent string of burglaries at North Texas gun stores and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to arrests.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and National Shooting Sports Foundation are hoping the public can help identify suspects who were caught on surveillance video burglarizing three stores during overnight hours.

The first incident happened on April 13, when five suspects broke into Elliot White Gun Co. at 6242 Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills. The suspects stole a total of nine firearms from drawers and glass display cases and other accessories, according to the ATF.

The ATF said a second burglary happened on April 18 involving five suspects at Republic Arsenal at 320 South Highway 121 in Coppell. According to the ATF, one suspect used a hammer to smash a glass case and that 18 total firearms and various ammunition boxes were stolen.

The third incident happened on April 19 at SK Arms at 1221 Flower Mound Road in Flower Mound and involved four suspects. In this burglary, 15 firearms were taken, according to the ATF.

“We at ATF ask the public to help us solve these serial burglaries. Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets it increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the ATF at 1.888.283.8477.