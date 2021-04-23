GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The teacher who took a photo of her foot on the neck of an elementary school student resigned on Friday, April 23.

In a statement, Greenville ISD said it accepted the teacher’s resignation, effective immediately, after the image provoked “outrage in the community.”

The district did not identify the teacher.

The subject of termination was included on a draft agenda of GISD Board of Trustees’ Tuesday, April 27 called meeting.

When learning of the agenda item, the teacher submitted her resignation through her attorney, the district said.

“We deeply regret the distress this incident has caused, and I am accepting the teacher’s resignation,” Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said. “Nonetheless, we will report what occurred to the State Board for Educator Certification. They will determine what action might be taken concerning her teaching certificate.”

On Wednesday, the family of the student in the photo had mixed emotions about it.

The 11-year-old in the photo, Zaelyn Jackson, says he thought it was all a joke.

For context, his mother says she has known the teacher as a family friend for years.

Zaelyn says it was taken while laughing, without realizing what it may look like to others.

“People think she was trying to copy George Floyd’s death,” Zaelyn said. “I feel like she was just playing, it didn’t mean any harm.”

But his aunt, Lakadren Jackson, was deeply unhappy with the photo.

“No matter what race, no matter what person you don’t put your foot on someone else’s child, period,” Lakadren said.