HASLET, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety was shot while investigating in a neighborhood in Haslet Friday afternoon, officials said.
The Texas Rangers said the trooper encountered a suspect at a home in the 14000 block of Mainstay Way at around 2:15 p.m.
During the incident, the suspect fired at the trooper, the Texas Rangers said. The trooper did not return fire.
The trooper was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody.
Further information has not yet been released as the investigation continues.