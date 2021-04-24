DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A second person has been charged in the shooting death of Dallas rapper MO3 on Interstate-35E about five months ago.
Devin Maurice Brown, 28, was indicted earlier this week on a murder charge for the Nov. 11, 2020, shooting of the rapper, whose real name was Melvin Noble.
Brown is the second suspect in Noble's murder after Kewon Dontrell White, 22, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. White was indicted for murder in February.
On the afternoon of Nov. 11, police said Noble was traveling northbound on I-35E when he stopped between Illinois Avenue and Clarendon Drive. A suspect got out of his vehicle armed with a gun and began approaching Noble’s vehicle, according to police.
Police said Noble began running southbound on the highway when he was shot at least once.
White also faces a federal gun charge after federal officials said authorities found a 9mm pistol in his pocket during his arrest.