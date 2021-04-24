ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and is accused of murdering his sister and mother at a home in Allen, police said.
Police said they responded to a disturbance call at around 9:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive. Officers found the two victims, 17-year-old Burcu Hezar and 51-year-old Isil Borat, dead from homicidal violence.READ MORE: Prototype Of 1st US Dollar Coins Sells For $840,000 At Dallas-Based Auction
Through an investigation, police said they determined the suspect was 20-year-old Hezar Burak, who was not at the scene when officers arrived.
Burak was eventually found at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he waited for a flight to San Francisco, police said. He was taken into custody and his charges are unknown at this time.READ MORE: Texas Woman Faces Felony Charges For Not Returning VHS Tape Over 20 Years Ago
“All the members of the Allen Police Department express our deepest sympathy to this family for their loss,” police said in a statement.
Further details of the case were not immediately released as the investigation continues.MORE NEWS: Texas Health Commissioner Says Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Should Resume
Anyone who may have information on the incident can contact the police department’s anonymous tip line by texting ALLENPD to 847411.