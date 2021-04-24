DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found fatally shot at a car wash in the Redbird area of Dallas early Saturday, police said.
Police said a witness told an officer about an unresponsive person at a car wash at 7171 American Way at around 1:45 a.m.READ MORE: Texas Woman Faces Felony Charges For Not Returning VHS Tape Over 20 Years Ago
The officer found the victim, identified as 38-year-old Jermaine Thomas, on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.READ MORE: Texas Health Commissioner Says Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Should Resume
According to police, witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area at around midnight.MORE NEWS: 2nd Man Charged In Murder Of Dallas Rapper MO3 On I-35E
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 469.475.6004. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.