ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has been arrested after she ran away from a crash that killed one of her passengers and injured another Friday afternoon, Arlington police said.
Jessica McGraw, 31, is charged with accident involving death and accident involving injury, and she remains in Arlington Jail.READ MORE: Texans Can Stock Up On Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Through Monday
Police said they responded to the crash at around 2:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Park Row Drive. According to police, McGraw was driving a car westbound when she turned left into a parking lot and crossed in front of a pickup truck going eastbound.READ MORE: New Device Could Help Doctors Head Off One Of Deadliest Complications Of COVID-19
After the pickup truck hit McGraw’s car, police said she fled the scene on foot. Her front passenger, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at a hospital, while her rear passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. The driver of the pickup was also transported to a hospital.MORE NEWS: US To Resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccinations Despite Rare Blood Clot Risk
In an update Saturday morning, police said they were able to identify McGraw as the driver who ran away and took her into custody.