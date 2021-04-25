KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 58-year-old man who was walking with his wife in Keller in March, police said.
Kevin Patrick Garrity was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony.
Police said the crash happened on the evening of March 20, 2021, as the victim, Feng Zhou, was walking in the 1100 block of Johnson Road.
According to police, a grey SUV veered off the road and hit the victim. Police said the vehicle left the scene eastbound and then turned southbound on Keller-Smithfield Road.
Zhou was taken to a hospital, where he later died.