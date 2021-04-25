ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of murdering his sister and mother at a home in Allen, police said.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive. Officers found the two victims, 17-year-old Burcu Hezar and 51-year-old Isil Borat, dead from homicidal violence. Police said they believe a knife was used.

Through an investigation, police said they determined the suspect was Burak Hezar, who was not at the scene when officers arrived.

In an update Sunday morning, Allen police Sgt. John Felty said it appeared Hezar made his way to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport through rideshare vehicles.

According to Felty, the suspect had a ticket to San Francisco, where his biological father lives, but apparently decided to “abandon the idea to get on the plane.” Felty said it appeared Hezar went to various car rental locations at the airport but was unable to rent a vehicle.

“We’re very thankful DFW Airport police was able to track him down and take him into custody without incident,” Felty said. Police would only say he was located somewhere on airport property.

The 20-year-old was booked into Collin County Jail on two counts of capital murder. His bond is set at $2 million.

“All the members of the Allen Police Department express our deepest sympathy to this family for their loss,” police said in a statement.

Felty said the 17-year-old victim, Burcu Hezar, was a student at Allen High School.

Anyone who may have information on the incident can contact the police department’s anonymous tip line by texting ALLENPD to 847411.