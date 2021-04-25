CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected intoxicated driver was arrested Sunday after police said the driver crashed into two people who were changing a flat tire in Corinth, killing one and injuring the other.
Police said they responded to the 6600 block of Interstate-35E at around 2:40 p.m. and found the two victims in a median.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Murdering His Sister And Mother In Allen, Arrested At DFW Airport
According to police, the two victims were hit by a vehicle that left a lane of traffic. One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other, a 29-year-old man, was transported to a hospital in serious condition.READ MORE: Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Man Who Was Walking With Wife In Keller
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.MORE NEWS: Plane Crash At Texas Airfield Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured
The identities of those involved in the incident were not immediately released.