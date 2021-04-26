FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Every spring we wait for three things across DFW:
1) April Showers
2) May Flowers
3) Bill Jones’ Big Green Draft Notebook Powers
With the NFL Draft upon us, Bill Jones has cracked open this Big Green Draft Notebook to provide us with his insight and knowledge of who he thinks the Cowboys should draft.
The Cowboys have ten picks entering the 2021 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall pick in Thursday’s first round.
There has been plenty of speculation as to who the Cowboys will pick.
Bill Jones offers us his thoughts and reasonings for all ten Cowboys picks.