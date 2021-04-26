NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Every spring we wait for three things across DFW:

1) April Showers

2) May Flowers

3) Bill Jones’ Big Green Draft Notebook Powers

With the NFL Draft upon us, Bill Jones has cracked open this Big Green Draft Notebook to provide us with his insight and knowledge of who he thinks the Cowboys should draft.

The Cowboys have ten picks entering the 2021 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall pick in Thursday’s first round.

There has been plenty of speculation as to who the Cowboys will pick.

Bill Jones offers us his thoughts and reasonings for all ten Cowboys picks.

