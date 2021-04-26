DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for five days and may be in need of help.
Mario Ramirez is described as a 64-year-old Latin male with green eyes and black hair. He is 4’1″ and weighs 130 pounds. He was wearing a grey hoodie and blue pants when last seen.
Police said his last known location was at his home in the 7400 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding Ramirez and his whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671.4268.