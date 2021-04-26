NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Dog Attack, dog shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A child is safe after a Dallas Police officer shot a dog that was going after the child and then the officer, Monday, April 26.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of S. Denley Drive.

Police said a dog was “attempting to attack a 10-year-old child.”

Upon arrival, the dog began charging toward the officer.

The officer fired two rounds striking the dog at least once.

The dog is still alive at this time.

Animal Control was going to pick it up and take it to a vet.

A Dallas Police officer shot a dog going after a child, then the officer. (Chopper 11)

The officer was not hurt.

