DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A child is safe after a Dallas Police officer shot a dog that was going after the child and then the officer, Monday, April 26.
It happened around 4:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of S. Denley Drive.
Police said a dog was “attempting to attack a 10-year-old child.”
Upon arrival, the dog began charging toward the officer.
The officer fired two rounds striking the dog at least once.
The dog is still alive at this time.
Animal Control was going to pick it up and take it to a vet.
The officer was not hurt.