MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Kozmo, who was found dead in the same woods he was last seen chasing multiple aggravated robbery suspects into.
“Kozmo was an amazing and loyal dog who gave his life in the performance of his duties. We ask everyone to keep all of our officers in their thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss,” the department shared in a release.READ MORE: Woman Who Confronted Street Racers Shot, Killed In Dallas
A 2:30 a.m. on April 26, the Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to assist the Balch Springs Police Department in the pursuit of the suspects. During the pursuit, spike strips were deployed and disabled the suspect car near Bruton Rd and IH 635.
But the suspects fled on foot into a wooded area adjacent to the highway. During the foot pursuit, Kozmo was used to track the suspects. They were eventually found and taken into custody, but officers didn’t find Kozmo’s body until a couple hours later.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
Police said a necropsy and other testing is scheduled to determine the manner of death.
A memorial service will be held for Kozmo.MORE NEWS: Three Time Texas Radio Hall Of Famer, Ron Chapman Has Died