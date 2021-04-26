WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Mark Middleton, 52, of Forestburg, Texas, and Jalise Middleton, 51, were arrested on April 21 for allegedly assaulting two Metropolitan Police Department officers, as well as other crimes, during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6.

The melee disrupted a Joint Session of the U.S. Congress in the process of affirming Presidential election results. The Capitol complex was locked down and lawmakers and staff were evacuated while rioters occupied and vandalized the building for several hours. More than 140 people were injured during the incident. Five people died either shortly before, during, or after the event.

The couple made their initial appearance in court on April 22, in the Eastern District of Texas. Both were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; obstruction of Congress as well as law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct, as well as engaging in physical violence, in a restricted building or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to court documents and Body Worn Camera footage reviewed by the FBI, Mark Middleton can be heard yelling “f*** you!” as he continued pushing against a barricade as officers repeatedly ordered him and others to get back. The footage also depicts the Middleton’s grappling with and striking two MPD officers, “T.T.” and “R.C.” who were attempting to hold a barricade along with the other MPD colleagues, as various flags are jabbed toward the officers’ faces.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section is prosecuting the case with help from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, as well as the MPD, and significant assistance provided by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.