(CBSDFW.com)- Sean Lee has been a fixture in the Cowboys defense for much of the last decade. On Monday, he announced that would no longer be the case as he is retiring from the game after 11 seasons.

In an interview with ESPN, Lee said that though the injuries that he’s suffered in the last few seasons have been frustrating, he’s leaving the game grateful.

“It’s been a complete honor. I’ve been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart, soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs,” Lee said to ESPN. “To say the injuries were frustrating would be an understatement, but the support I received through them all was humbling and the lessons I learned battling adversity will last a lifetime. There are always regrets but I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish and I leave this game grateful.”

Though injuries kept him off the field for parts of five seasons and all of 2014, Lee was a dominant presence when healthy. In his 11-year career with the ‘Boys, he racked up 995 tackles which is good for eighth in team history.

A second round pick out of Penn State in the 2010 draft, Lee was a two time Pro Bowl selection (2015 & 2016) and was a first team All-Pro in 2016. That season was statistically the best of his career as he piled up 145 tackles, 12 for loss in 15 games while helping lead the team to a 13-3 mark and the NFC East division title.