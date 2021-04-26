ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Susan Wright, one of 11 Republican candidates (along with 10 Democrats, a Libertarian and an Independent) running in the May 1 special election in Texas’ 6th Congressional District, was endorsed Monday, April 26, by former President Donald Trump.
"Susan Wright will be a terrific Congresswoman (TX-06) for the Great State of Texas," said President Trump in a statement. "She is the wife of the late Congressman Ron Wright, who has always been supportive of our America First Policies. Susan will be strong on the Border, Crime, Pro-Life, our brave Military and Vets, and will ALWAYS protect your Second Amendment. Early voting is NOW underway—and the Special Election takes place on Saturday, May 1st. Get out and VOTE! Susan has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
"I'm truly honored to be endorsed by President Trump, and I'm so proud to be the only candidate in this race President Trump trusts to be his ally in our fight to Make America Great Again," said Susan Wright. "I'm looking forward to going to D.C. as the Congresswoman from the Sixth District of Texas to represent the America First agenda that President Trump successfully championed every day: securing the border, defending the Second Amendment, and protecting life."
Susan Wright is the widow of Rep. Ron Wright who passed away in February at the age of 67.
He had battled lung cancer and COVID-19.