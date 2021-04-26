TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials joined The Humane Society of North Texas in removing more than 50 dogs from a dilapidated, trash-filled and feces-covered home still inhabited by its human owner.

Investigators entered the property on April 12 in Hazmat suits and respirators due to the high levels of ammonia.

“It is tiring work. It is grueling work. It seems to never end,” said Cassie Davidson, Humane Society of North Texas Director of Communications.

Authorities said they believe the animals had lived in the squalid conditions for some time.

The dogs were infested with fleas and suffered from varying skin issues and hair loss due to the unsanitary living conditions. They were also were afflicted with numerous types of intestinal parasites including; hookworms, roundworms, whipworms, and tapeworms.

Many of the females were pregnant or had recently given birth. The moms and babies, the youngsters and the aged were all covered in feces with nowhere to escape the deplorable conditions… parts of which included 3-feet of compacted urine and fecal matter.

All of the dogs are now in the care of the Humane Society. They’re receiving medical care for their ailments and receiving the daily attention they desperately need. Several of the moms have given birth already with more deliveries to come.

The organization said it’s in urgent need of foster families and donations.

“Together we can and must be the voice for so many pets needing our help. You can help us! Please speak up. Make that phone call. Ask questions. Report abuse,” said Davidson.

Click here to learn more about HSNT’s Cruelty Investigations Department.