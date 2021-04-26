DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a gunman who killed a woman who was trying to put an end to street racing. And they’re asking anyone who may have video or information about the shooting to come forward.
The victim, later identified as Lynetta Washington was in her 50s. Witnesses said she confronted the street racers at the intersection of Duncanville Road and Ledbetter Drive the morning of April 26.
Shortly after, shots were fired for an unknown reason and police said people started to scatter. No one was hit by the initial shots. However, a second round hit the woman, killing her instantly, according to police.
A witness who wasn't a part of the spectators or racing ran over to the woman to try and help her. Unfortunately, there was nothing he could do to save her.
The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this offense to call (214) 283.4825.