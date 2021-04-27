McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County detention officer has won his job back after being fired over the death of a jail inmate in March.
Marvin Scott, 26, died after being restrained, pepper sprayed and being forced to wear a spit hood.
Six of the seven jailers appealed their terminations and one of them won his appeal last week.
Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said he disagrees with the decision and is considering his options.
The Texas Rangers are still investigating Scott’s death.
Allen Police officers had arrested Scott for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and took him to the county jail.
Scott’s family and legal team say they plan to review five hours of additional footage of the incident on Wednesday and will discuss it during a news conference afterwards.