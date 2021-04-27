MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sentencing for Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has been pushed back to June 25, court records show.

Chauvin’s sentencing was originally set for June 16. A court spokesperson said the date was pushed back “due to a scheduling conflict.”

On April 20, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He will stay locked up until his sentencing date.

Judge Peter Cahill will decide if an upward sentencing departure applies to this case. Based on minimum sentencing guidelines, Chauvin will get at least 12 and a half years in prison, but it could be much longer.

“Under the Minnesota sentencing guidelines, if you kill someone intentionally … that’s 25 years (in prison). Different from first-degree murder, which is premeditated, but if you intend to kill someone it’s 25 years,” attorney Joe Tamburino, who was not involved in Chauvin’s trial, said. “Chauvin was convicted of an unintentional murder and negligence crimes. So would the judge give him the same time as if he actually intended to kill Mr. Floyd? That’s going to be a critical issue.”

As the killing happened in front of children, the state is arguing that Chauvin treated Floyd with particular cruelty, and he abused his position of authority.

“As long as the judge finds the aggravating factors exist — such as the crime being committed in front of kids, or in particular cruelty — then the judge can go from the 12 and a half year guideline all the way up to 40 years,” Tamburino said.

The June 25 sentencing will take place at 1:30 p.m. CT, according to court records.