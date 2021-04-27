AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The ERCOT Board of Directors today announced the selection of Brad Jones to serve as interim President and CEO for the Texas grid operator serving 90% of the state, effective May 4, 2021.
"The Board looks forward to working with Brad during this time as ERCOT prepares for summer operations," said ERCOT Board Director and HR&G Committee Chair Mark Carpenter. "He is an experienced leader and understands the ERCOT vision and mission."
Jones has 30+ years of industry experience, including serving as former ERCOT Vice President of Commercial Operations from April 2013 – December 2014 and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from January 2015 – October 2015. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the New York Independent System Operator from October 2015 – October 2018.
He is a past Chairman of the Edison Electric Institute's Executive Advisory Committee and a board member for the Gulf Coast Power Association. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Mr. Jones was elected by the Board to serve as interim President and CEO until the permanent position has been filled, up to a term of one year (pursuant to ERCOT Bylaws). The terms of Mr. Jones’ engagement with ERCOT will be established with the ERCOT Human Resources and Governance Committee, subject to Board approval.
"I commend the ERCOT Board for confirming a leader of Brad's caliber as interim CEO," said PUC Chairman Peter Lake. "He brings the right combination of ERCOT knowledge and broad industry expertise needed to provide the stability and reliability that Texans expect and deserve."