Amber Guyger Murder Conviction Appeal Met With Skepticism By 3-Judge Panel Guyger, 32, did not appear in court Tuesday and the panel seemed to doubt the arguments presented by her lawyer. The judges will hand down a decision at an unspecified later date.

Is It A Good Time To Sell Your House? Simple Answer Is 'Yes', Says Texas Real Estate Expert"Great time to sell. It’s a sellers market, but do you have a home lined up? Do you have an option of where you are going to move to?”