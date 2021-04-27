DALLAS – FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As more shots become available in North Texas, county leaders have their eye on the young adult population who they say just doesn’t seem interested in being vaccinated.

“They’re invincible, you know they just don’t worry about things like that,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

In Tarrant County, only 8% of people ages 16 to 24 have been vaccinated.

In Dallas County, the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation says only 25% of people ages 18 to 29 have had one dose.

Since they are both the smallest populations vaccinated in either county, more and more of them are coming down with COVID-19.

“The younger the people the more you see an increase in spread,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Noticing the trends, county leaders are turning to new strategies.

“We are looking to meet people where they are,” Jenkins said.

This summer North Texans can expect vaccination efforts to pop up at trendy spots in deep Ellum, large churches, and maybe even Globe Life Field during a Rangers game.

“Now that J&J is back online, I would like to seriously sit down with the rangers, and see if we do something.”

The goal is to convince people who are likely already gathering to stop the spread.

But at least in Tarrant County, there soon could be another incentive for the stubborn.

“I hear that West Virginia is now looking at considering to pay people to come in and get the vaccine, so you know we got some money coming in with ARPA, maybe that’s a consideration,” Judge Whitley said.

He says with the money Tarrant County is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act, it could be a consideration to pay you.

“I will do whatever it takes to get vaccines in people’s arms,” Whitley said.

Tarrant County has not made an official proposal to pay those who get vaccinated. Whitley said however he would be willing to consider the idea.