FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are trying to identify and track down a man they say kicked in the door of an apartment, fired a gun inside the unit and then threatened a neighbor with gun as he was leaving the building.
Police said it happened Sunday, April 11 at an apartment in the 10500 block of Tacara Drive.
They said the suspect fired rounds into the apartment, which was unoccupied at the time of the break-in.
Police said he was seen leaving the area in a dark-colored Mercedes.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has information regarding this case is asked to Fort Worth Police call 817-392-3191.